Wild edge Rangers 3-2 to spoil Lundqvist jersey retirement

By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Minnesota WIld beat the New York Rangers 3-2 following the jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist. Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello — a former Ranger — each had a goal and an assist to extend their point streaks to 10 games, and Cam Talbot — a backup to Lundqvist for two seasons — stopped 25 shots for the Wild. Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games (7-0-1). Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 31st goal and Barclay Goodrow also scored for New York, which led 2-0 after one period. Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves. The Rangers have lost two straight after winning nine of 12.

