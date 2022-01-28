Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:45 pm

Wagner outplays Cunningham, lifts Magic past Pistons

KEYT

By JOHN DENTON
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 points and outplayed fellow rookie Cade Cunningham, Terrence Ross added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-103 in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams. Wagner made 7 of 12 shots and hit all eight of his free throws. Mo Bamba had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Chuma Okeke added 17 points and three 3-pointers. Cunningham was held to eight points on 3-of-17 shooting with fellow rookie Jalen Suggs guarding him. Trey Lyles scored 18 points and Saddiq Bey added 17 for Detroit.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content