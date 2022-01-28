Rooney says he turned down approach from former club Everton

DERBY, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney has turned down the chance to interview for the manager’s position at former club Everton. Rooney started his playing career at Everton and had a second spell at Goodison Park before retiring. He says he was approached via his agent and thought long and hard before declining the opportunity at the Premier League club. Rooney is currently coach at second-tier Derby County and says it “is an important job to me.” Everton is looking for a replacement for Rafa Benitez after he was fired this month as the team slides toward the relegation zone. Everton is in 16th place and just four points above the bottom three.