No. 9 Duke’s trip to Louisville headlines ACC’s week ahead

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Ninth-ranked Duke’s trip to Louisville headlines the week ahead in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils are the league’s lone AP Top 25 team. They’re visiting a Cardinals team fresh off a coaching change. Assistant Mike Pegues will act as the interim coach after the school and head coach Chris Mack announced Wednesday they had agreed to part ways. The schedule also includes Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams aiming to continue his strong play in a trip to Syracuse. On the women’s side, No. 3 North Carolina State looks to remain in firm control of the regular-season race.