Midfielders, defenders provide US goals in push for WCup bid

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielders and defenders are the players providing the goals the United States needs to reach the World Cup. Strikers haven’t found the net for five straight qualifiers, three started by Ricardo Pepi and one each by Jesús Ferreira and Gyasi Zardes. Three of the Americans’ 13 goals in the first nine qualifiers have come from outside defenders, with left back Antonee Robinson scoring his second in Thursday night’s arduous 1-0 win over El Salvador. Right back Sergiño Dest had the tying goal in the 2-1 victory over Costa Rica last October on the same field in Columbus, Ohio.