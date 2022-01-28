Flag Football seeks spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is helping wave the flag for flag football to become part of the Olympics. The target is the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Flag football is one of the faster growing options for the sport, both within this country and worldwide. There currently are 71 nations on five continents that are members of the International Federation of American Football, and the flag version will be among 30 sports on display at the World Games in July in Birmingham, Alabama — a key step in popularizing the game.