DAYTON, Ohio — Toumani Camara scored 18 points and Dayton held off Rhode Island for a 53-51. Dayton led 49-42 with 2:49 remaining. After a layup by Sebastian Thomas drew Rhode Island within 49-47 with 14 seconds to go the Flyers closed it out with four free throws in four attempts. Makhi Mitchell had 12 points for Rhode Island.