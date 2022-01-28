Blas scores twice as Nantes reaches French Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ludovic Blas scored twice as Nantes reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup by beating Brest 2-0 at home. Blas netted with an effort midway through the first half and another shortly after the break. When veteran defender Nicolas Pallois launched the ball with a long kick Blas controlled it on his thigh before cutting inside on his left foot and drilling a low shot in the 25th minute. His second in the 53rd was even better as he took one touch to control the ball 25 meters out and hit a dipping strike into the top left corner.