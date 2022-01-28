Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews sidelined by concussion

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely because of a concussion. The 33-year-old Toews got hurt during Wednesday night’s 8-5 win at Detroit, but he played through the game. The center reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff on Thursday. Toews has four goals and 15 assists in 43 games after he missed all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He also has a 58.6 faceoff win percentage.