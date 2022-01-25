Professional Fighters League expects to keep champ Harrison

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

The Professional Fighters League and ESPN have announced a new, multi-year agreement that will see expanded coverage on ESPN linear networks and ESPN-plus. PFL CEO Peter Murray said he expected undefeated champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison to return to the league in 2022. Harrison is 12-0 in her professional career and talked to UFC and other MMA promotions during free agency. PFL kicks off its season April 20.