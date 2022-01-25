German hockey players call for league stoppage for Olympics

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Players have called on the German hockey league to consider suspending its operations because of coronavirus outbreaks. The call came as Germany revealed its men’s roster for next month’s Olympics. The Ice Hockey Players’ Union says the virus is so widespread in the Bundesliga that the league should consider following the example of the Russia-based KHL. That league had a week-long stoppage with the aim of breaking the chain of infection before the Olympics. Germany won the silver medal in the 2018 Olympic men’s tournament and named 10 of the players from that team to its 25-man roster for Beijing on Tuesday.