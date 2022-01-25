2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori to have left hip surgery

By The Associated Press

2014 U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori will have arthroscopic surgery on his left hip and be sidelined for about six months. Nishikori posted a message Tuesday on his app saying he tried “several different rehab options” before deciding with his medical team to go ahead with the operation this week. The 32-year-old from Japan sat out the Australian Open and has not played on tour since a second-round loss to Dan Evans at Indian Wells in October. Nishikori reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2014 before losing to Marin Cilic. Nishikori reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 2015. He is currently 46th.