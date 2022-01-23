Tournament host India out of women’s Asian Cup due to virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tournament host India is to withdraw from the women’s Asian Cup currently taking place in the country after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad prevented the team from playing its Group A game against Taiwan. The Asian Football Confederation says “Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players.” The AFC added that tournament regulations state that teams unable to participate in matches “shall be considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition.”