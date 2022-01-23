Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:11 am

Napoli beats Salernitana to go 2nd ahead of Milan-Juventus

KEYT

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Napoli beat bottom club Salernitana 4-1 to move second in Serie A ahead of AC Milan’s eagerly anticipated match against Juventus later. Roma is also playing Empoli later. Salernitana remained rooted to the bottom of the table and eight points from safety. Former Cagliari forward Riccardo Sottil scored against his old club to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-man Fiorentina. Spezia moved to eight points above the drop zone after beating 10-man Sampdoria 1-0 in a relegation battle. Torino drew 1-1 with Sassuolo.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content