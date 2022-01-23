Leicester throws away lead again to draw 1-1 with Brighton

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Danny Welbeck recovered a point for Brighton as Leicester threw away another lead. The striker’s downward header in the 82nd minute sealed a 1-1 draw, canceling out Patson Daka’s close-range goal from a minute into the second half. Days after conceding two stoppage-time goals to lose 3-2 to Tottenham, Leicester needed Youri Tielemans to clear off the line from Dan Burn and Schmeichel to save from Leandro Trossard to protect the draw.