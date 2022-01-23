It’s men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Nordic combined is the only Olympic sport without gender equity. The International Olympic Committee rejected an application in 2018 for women to participate in the sport that combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing in Beijing in February. American Annika Malacinski is an Olympic hopeful, just like her brother. She says it is absurd that men can fulfill their dreams in Nordic combined while women in the sport have to wait at least until the 2026 Winter Olympics.