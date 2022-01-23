Frustration for Arsenal with 0-0 draw against Burnley in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks and held Arsenal 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Clarets have seen games postponed this month due to not having enough players available due to injuries and coronavirus cases and fell to last place as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures. Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle only heaped pressure on Burnley. But Sean Dyche’s side moved within four points of safety, with four games in hand over Norwich in 17th place. Arsenal is two points behind fourth-place Manchester United with a game in hand.