Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers beat Flames 5-3 to stop slide

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, Evan Bouchard also scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Brendan Perlini added a goal for the Oilers, who were 2-11-2 in their previous 15 games. Connor McDavid chipped in with two assists, and Mikko Koskinen made 44 saves. Matthew Tkachuk, Milan Lucic and Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames, who are 3-8-1 in their last 12 games. Hanifin had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 of 30 shots.