Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:31 pm

3 flips for Hirano but a 4th win for James at Winter X

KEYT

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever when Scott James notched his fourth victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn’t attempt snowboarding’s most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it’s even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do a triple cork in competition, Ayumu Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But, as was the case the first time, Hirano could not land the next jump. It left Hirano, the two-time Olympic silver medalist, with a silver medal in Aspen, as well. And James, who took bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago, earned another gold. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content