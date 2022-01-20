Skip to Content
EXPLAINER: How will U. of Michigan assault settlement work?

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A $490 million deal to settle claims of sexual assault against a University of Michigan doctor will be handled in a similar way to the $500 million agreement worked out in 2018 by Michigan State University and the victims of Larry Nassar. The University of Michigan won’t have a role in how the money is divided. Lawyers say a retired judge, maybe two, will be presented with individual claims and determine a figure. Simple math pegs an average payment of more than $400,000 for each of the 1,050 people, who are mostly men. But some payments could be higher or lower, depending on the impact of Robert Anderson’s abuse.

