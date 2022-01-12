Klopp sure Salah will stay, have longevity of Messi, Ronaldo

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract with the club and have the same longevity in his career as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Salah has 18 months left on his contract and has been in talks with Liverpool about an extension to his current deal. He has not yet received what he deems an acceptable offer. He said in a recent interview with GQ magazine that he is not asking for “crazy stuff” and wants to be appreciated for all he has done for the club. Klopp says he is “very positive” about keeping hold of the Premier League’s top scorer.