AP National Sports
By
Published 4:06 pm

Jefferson lands 17 yards short of Vikings receiving record

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson finished 17 yards short of establishing a franchise single- season record for receiving yardage. Jefferson had five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings in a 31-17 victory over the Chicago Bears. That left him with 1,616 yards in 17 games this season. Randy Moss had 1,632 yards in 16 games in 2003. The Vikings took possession at the Bears 31-yard line with 1:08 left, but they ran the ball once and kneeled down to end the game. Coach Mike Zimmer said he wasn’t concerned about the record.

The Associated Press

