Davy Propper retires at 30 after losing his love of soccer

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Former Netherlands midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement from soccer after losing his love for the game during his recent spell in England with Brighton. He says he is no longer “comfortable in football culture.” The 30-year-old Propper left Brighton in the offseason after four years at the south-coast club and hoped returning for a second spell at PSV Eindhoven might see him regain his motivation. Propper last played for the Netherlands in 2019 after making his debut four years earlier. He made his move to the Premier League in 2017 only to find that he “slowly lost the pleasure of football.” He says the pandemic made things even tougher.