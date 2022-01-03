Osaka opens her season with a win over Cornet in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has opened her 2022 season with a win over Alize Cornet in one of the so-called Summer Set tournaments in Melbourne. Osaka beat Cornet in three sets in her first match since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open last September. Osaka is ranked 13th but is the top seed in the Australian Open tune-up event at Melbourne Park. Jessica Pegula, the top seed in one of the other Summer Set events this week, lost in straight sets to Irina-Camelia Begu.