No. 1 South Carolina rebounds, beats Mississippi State 80-68

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 18 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 80-68 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday. The Gamecocks will certainly give up the top spot they’ve held all season after their stunning, 70-69 overtime loss at Missouri this past Thursday night. South Carolina broke open a tight game in the second quarter and cruised to its fourth straight win over the Bulldogs. Mississippi State was a replacement for scheduled opponent Ole Miss due to virus issues.