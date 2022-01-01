Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:22 pm

Richardson, Young help Oregon rally, beat Utah 79-66

KEYT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) —  Will Richardson scored 23 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, Jacob Young had a season-high 22 points and Oregon rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 79-66. Both Gach hit a 3-pointer to give Utah (8-6, 1-3) a 40-31 with 18 minutes to play but Richardson and Young combined to score 15 points in a 17-2 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes that gave Oregon the lead for good. Richardson, who finished 9-of-12 shooting and hit a career-high five 3-pointers, scored Oregon’s first nine points in an 11-4 spurt that made it 67-57 with 5 minutes left. Branden Carlson led the Utes with 15 points, Marco Anthony scored 14 and Lazar Stefanovic added 10.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content