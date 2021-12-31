Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:29 am

Grady scores 23 as Kentucky beats Smith, High Point 92-48

KEYT

By STEVE McCLAIN
Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady spoiled Tubby Smith’s return to Rupp Arena, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 18 Kentucky to a 92-48 victory over High Point. Smith coached Kentucky for 10 years from 1997-2007, winning the NCAA title in 1998. The High Point alum was hired to coach the Panthers in March 2018. Kentucky honored Smith with a raised jersey in Rupp, but it wasn’t very hospitable during the game. Grady finished with 23 points.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content