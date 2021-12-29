Fields returns to practice, status for Giants game up in air

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was feeling good enough to practice Wednesday after missing a game because of an ankle injury. Whether the rookie will be ready to start when the New York Giants visit Soldier Field on Sunday was unclear. The Bears will monitor how he feels before deciding whether they will go with Fields, backup Andy Dalton or Nick Foles. Fields did not play in the win at Seattle after hurting himself in a Monday night loss to Minnesota in Week 15. Dalton was sidelined because of a groin injury so the Bears went with Foles. He threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining that led to a winning 2-point conversion pass to Damiere Byrd.