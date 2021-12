GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mike Bothwell had 18 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins easily beat Samford 81-49. Joe Anderson added 14 points for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson chipped in 12, Conley Garrison scored 11 and Alex Hunter had 10. Slawson also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Jaden Campbell scored 15 points for Samford.