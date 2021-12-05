Hamilton’s win takes thrilling F1 season to final showdown

JEDDAH

Lewis Hamilton has won his third consecutive grand prix to pull even on points with Max Verstappen. That means Formula One’s championship race will now be decided at the season finale. Hamilton won Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to tie Verstappen in the standings ahead of next week’s closer in Abu Dhabi. The race was chaotic from start to finish with three standings starts, two red flags and multiple red flags. Hamilton passed Verstappen with six laps remaining to take control of the race and win for the eighth time this season.