INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Britain took an early lead over Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals when Daniel Evans beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1. Evans built a 4-0 lead and didn’t face a break point in the match. Gojowczyk double-faulted on match point. Evans says he “tried to get some rhythm early on. I played well from start to finish.” Cameron Norrie was scheduled to play Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles.