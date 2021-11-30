10-man Newcastle held 1-1 by Norwich, denied 1st win in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle was denied its first Premier League win of the season when Norwich striker Teemu Pukki equalized in the 79th minute in a 1-1 draw between the teams that started Tuesday as the bottom two. Ciaran Clark’s straight red card for pulling back Pukki left last-place Newcastle having to play with 10 men from the ninth minute, yet the team still managed to take the lead. Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour’s raised hand blocked a header from Federico Fernández and a penalty was awarded following a VAR check. Callum Wilson converted despite goalkeeper Tim Krul getting a hand to it. Pukki earned Norwich a point by volleying home from Dimitris Giannoulis’ cross.