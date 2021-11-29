Tshiebwe helps No. 9 Kentucky rout Central Michigan 85-57

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added 15 points and No. 9 Kentucky quickly overwhelmed Central Michigan for a 85-57 blowout victory. The Wildcats shot 60% in the first half before cooling off to finish 43% overall while dominating the rebuilding Chippewas in most phases. They led 25-5 within seven minutes and maintained at least a 25-point cushion for much of the contest. Kentucky has six wins by an average margin of 28.3 points. Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 11 points and Cameron Healy and Miroslav Stafl each added nine for Central Michigan, which dropped its third consecutive game.