Towns, Edwards push Timberwolves to 100-98 win over Pacers

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers. Minnesota trailed by 12 early in the third but came back and held on after Michael Beasley’s 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds left in the fourth broke a 94-all tie. The Wolves have won seven of eight. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, a career-high 25 rebounds and 10 assists for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the third time in four games.

The Associated Press

