Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler to enter transfer portal

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal. The decision comes on the heels of coach Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave for USC. Rattler entered this season as a first-team preseason All-American and the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He was benched after a slow start against Texas, and Caleb Williams took over and rallied the team to victory. Rattler’s decision also comes as many Oklahoma recruits have chosen to decommit. Five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, one of the top prospects in the class of 2023, has opened up his options.