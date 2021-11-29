Mora says UConn was the uphill job he wanted to take

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn athletic director David Benedict spent almost a week visiting with Jim Mora and talking football and life before deciding that he’d found the right man to become the Huskies’ head coach. While many things about the former UCLA and NFL coach impressed Benedict, what may have sealed the deal is a journal Mora showed him. In the journal, the 60-year-old Mora had chronicled every mistake he believes he’s made on the sideline as a coordinator or head coach and written down what he should have done instead. Mora began his new job Sunday, a day after UConn finished a 1-11 season.