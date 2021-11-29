LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. It is a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to an Southeastern Conference powerhouse. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU. The move comes just a day after Southern California lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 season with the Fighting Irish, Kelly is 113-40.