Boston scores 29, leads No. 1 Gamecocks past NC A&T 79-42

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 29 points on perfect 13-of-13 shooting to power No. 1 South Carolina to a 79-42 victory over North Carolina A&T. Boston added 14 rebounds as the Gamecocks improved to 8-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Boston surpassed her previous high of 28 points and 11 field goals set in a win over Florida last New Year’s Eve. The 6-foot-5, All-American junior also had three blocked shots. Chanin Scott led the Aggies with seven point as they fell to 0-6 this season.