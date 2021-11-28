Stumbling Browns hope to solve problems during bye week

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have a week off to secure solutions to the deep list of problems holding them up from returning to the postseason. Cleveland came up with a clunker of a performance Sunday night against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, losing 16-10. The 6-6 Browns had ill-timed and foolish penalties and an ineffective offense, and failed to capitalize on four interceptions. In a scheduling quirk, the Browns will have a rematch with the Ravens in Cleveland on Dec. 12 after the bye week.