AP National Sports
Published 12:35 pm

McKennie has knee injury, Chiesa out until new year for Juve

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Weston McKennie’s injury is less serious than first feared but Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa is set to be out until the new year. Both players had to be substituted in Juve’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday. Juventus says that tests carried out on McKennie on Sunday ruled out “capsule ligament injuries of the right knee” but adds that the 23-year-old American’s condition will be monitored daily. Chiesa’s injury is more serious. The Italy forward has “a low-grade hamstring lesion of the left thigh” and his return is expected to be after the Christmas break.

