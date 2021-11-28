Cook carted off with shoulder injury; Samuel hurts groin

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was taken off the field on a cart with a shoulder injury in the third quarter of a 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Cook went down after losing a fumble and stayed on the ground for a while before being taken to the locker room. Cook had 10 carries for 39 yards and six catches for 64 yards before getting hurt. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored two touchdowns before leaving with a groin injury. San Francisco also lost running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and linebackers Fred Warner (hamstring). Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr injured a hamstring.