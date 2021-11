BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy converted six straight free throws in the final 63 seconds as Colorado held off Stanford, 80-76 to win its Pac-12 Conference opener. Tristan da Silva hit a 3 with 1:49 left to put the Buffaloes up 73-66, but the Cardinal rallied four layups, one a three-point play, and a dunk from Lukas Kisunas to trail by just two, 75-73 with :36 left.