AP source: Twins, Buxton agree on 7-year, $100M contract

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract was not yet finalized and pending a physical exam. Buxton has played more than 92 games only once in his seven major league seasons. Buxton broke out at the plate last year with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and a .306 average in just 235 at-bats.