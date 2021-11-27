WTA remains “concerned’ about Peng’s ability to speak freely

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

The head of the Women’s Tennis Association says he remains “deeply concerned” about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and her ability to “communicate freely, openly and directly” after allegations that a powerful politician forced her to have sex. Peng is a three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player. She has dropped out of public view after accusing former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse in a Nov. 2 posting on the Chinese internet, which was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities. The WTA reports that chairman Steve Simon “remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship or coercion . . .”