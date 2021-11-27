Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses has played a match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad. The Portuguese league game was not called off by authorities. Benfica scored all goals in the 7-0 win in the first half. The referee called the match off just after the start of the second half. Only seven players took the field for Belenenses, which soon lost another player when one dropped to the turf, leaving them with only six. The laws of soccer allow for games to be played as long as each team has seven players.