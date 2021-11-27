Red Sox sign RHP Wacha to $7 million, 1-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency. Wacha was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. He was 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA in seven appearances from Aug. 28 on. He ended the season with back-to-back, scoreless five-inning starts in which he allowed a total of one hit. Wacha is 63-48 with a 4.14 ERA in nine major league seasons, also playing for the Cardinals and Mets.