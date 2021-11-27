No. 3 Alabama rallies late, survives 4 OTs to beat Auburn

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give No. 3 Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory over rival Auburn on Saturday, rescuing the Crimson Tide’s national title hopes. Kool-Aid McKinstry tipped away T.J. Finley’s pass in the final OT and Young hit Metchie just as he did in the previous one. Alabama (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5) dropped their fourth straight game. Young capped a 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to freshman Ja’Corey Brooks _ his third catch and first touchdown this season _ with 24 seconds left in regulation.