Maryland beats Rutgers, bowl bound for 1st time since 2016

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Maryland earned its first bowl berth since 2016 as record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 40-16 victory over Rutgers. Halfback Tayon Fleet-Davis also had a big-day with a bowl-bid on the line, rushing for a career-best 152 yards and two touchdowns as the Terps (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) rolled up 575 yards in total offense. Tagovailoa had touchdown passes of 25 and 11 yards to Corey Dyches and 38 yards to Brian Cobbs in getting the Terps bowl eligible. He also tallied on a 10-yard run as Maryland opened a 20-2 halftime lead and never looked back.