By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Michigan’s Hassan Haskins matched a school record with five rushing touchdowns to help the No. 6 Wolverines finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 to top the weekend in college football. Stetson Bennett threw for four touchdowns to help No. 1 Georgia cap a perfect regular season with a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech and No. 3 Alabama rallied for a 24-22 victory over rival Auburn in four overtimes.