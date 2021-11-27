Burns scores career-high 24; Winthrop beats Washington 82-74

SEATTLE (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 27 minutes — all career highs — to help Winthrop beat Washington 82-74 an snap a three-game skid. Burns shot 12 of 21 from the field with one block and two steals. Patrick Good hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer top cap a 12-4 run that gave Washington (4-4) its first lead at 28-27 with 2:42 left in the first half. Cory Hightower converted a three-point play 28 seconds later and the Eagles led the rest of the way. Daejon Davis led the Huskies with a season-high 21 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers.